United States | The auto workers’ strike will not expand, progress is being made in the negotiations

The trade union demands a total of nearly 40 percent salary increases for the next four years.

of the United States the auto workers’ union announced on Friday that the negotiations with the employers have progressed so much that the current strike will not be extended next week.

Workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis factories demanding wage increases went on strike in the middle of last month.

“Here’s a slogan for you: our strike is working, but we’re not yet at our goal,” summed up the president of the UAW trade union Shawn Fain.

However, Fain reminded that the strike can be extended later if progress in the negotiations stops.

The positions of the parties have so far been quite far from each other. The UAW is demanding a total of almost 40 percent wage increases for the next four years. Employers have been ready to offer raises of around 20 percent.