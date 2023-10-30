United States | The auto workers’ strike is ending in the USA, also GM to a preliminary agreement with the union

With the new agreement, the employees’ basic salaries will increase by 25 percent by 2028.

Stateside car manufacturer General Motors (GM) has reached a preliminary agreement on a new collective agreement with the UAW trade union. General Motors was the last of the three major automakers to continue negotiations with the UAW.

Stellantis and Ford had reached an agreement with the union earlier.

The UAW went on strike in mid-September. At its peak, there were 45,000 UAW members on strike.

“We’ve been saying for weeks that record profits mean record contracts. The members of the UAW got them with a strike”, rejoiced the president of the union Shawn Fain previously.

The president of the United States, who took a strong stand on behalf of the auto workers Joe Biden called the deal historic. He reminded that workers had given up a lot, for example, during the economic crisis of 2009, when the US car industry was on the verge of collapse.