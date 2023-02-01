United States | The authorities made a new search in Biden’s second home, no secret documents were found

Wednesday’s search was related to classified documents previously found in President Joe Biden’s second home and former office.

of the United States On Wednesday, law enforcement officers conducted a search of the president Joe Biden second home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Biden’s lawyer told about the search Bob Bauerwho announced later Wednesday that the search turned up no classified documents.

According to Bauer, the search was connected to previous searches carried out during the past year and took place with the president’s “full support and cooperation”. The search began around 9:30 in the morning local time and ended around noon.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Bauer says that authorities began Wednesday’s search without “public notice, and we agreed to cooperate.”

“Today’s search is an additional step in a thorough and timely legal process, which we continue to support and cooperate with. We will provide more information when today’s searches are completed.”

President In the past, classified documents that did not belong there have been found in Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and in his former office in Washington. Minister of Justice Merrick Garland has also appointed a special prosecutor to investigate whether Biden broke any laws by keeping classified documents at his home.

Biden emphasizes that he cooperated with the authorities in the search.

According to the White House, it is a damage that occurred in the archiving of documents from the time when Biden served as president Barack Obama’s as vice president.

Biden has previously said that there was nothing significant in the documents found in his home.