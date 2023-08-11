United States | The Attorney General appointed special prosecutor Hunter Biden to the lawsuit

Special prosecutor David Weiss will find out, among other things, whether Hunter Biden is guilty of illegalities in his business relationships abroad.

of the United States Minister of Justice Merrick Garland named a special prosecutor on Friday by David Weiss president Joe Biden of a boy Hunter Biden as the special prosecutor of the lawsuit. This is reported by AFP and Reuters.

Weiss will find out whether Hunter Biden has committed illegal activities abroad in his business relationships in China and Ukraine, for example.

Weiss indicted Hunter Biden on tax and weapons charges in June. Hunter Biden had already negotiated a deal in which he would plead guilty to two tax crimes and avoid a weapons charge. However, the agreement fell apart.

According to Weiss, it is likely that Hunter Biden will face trial. The status of special prosecutor gives Weiss additional powers to continue the investigation.

of the United States a former Republican president Donald Trump appointed Weiss as Delaware’s state attorney at one time. He began investigating Hunter Biden’s actions in 2019 and has continued to investigate during the Joe Biden administration.

Minister of Justice Garland said in his press conference that Weiss will prepare a final report on the investigation, which the Ministry of Justice will then publish. According to Garland, the appointment of Weiss as a special prosecutor shows Americans that the prosecutor’s office bears its responsibility even in “particularly sensitive cases”.

Garland did not respond to questions from media representatives.

Republicans have tried to link Hunter Biden’s actions to President Joe Biden, as that would take attention away from Trump’s legal battles.

Republicans have also suspected that the Bidens would have benefited from Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China. Even some of President Joe Biden’s Democratic supporters are According to The New York Times raised concerns in private conversations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Some Republicans expressed their doubts about Weiss’ nomination. Speaker of the House of Representatives of Congress Kevin McCarthy called message service in Xformerly known as Twitter, was called by the Justice Department an effort to “whitewash the corruption of the Biden family.”