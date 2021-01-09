United States The assault on Congress was planned on social media – such are the discussion channels for Trump supporters

The United States conservatives have their own reality of electronic communications, from which information is drawn to support their own worldview and political views. In a large country, using news and social media is like a supermarket from which you can choose whatever you like.

In Finland, one thinks that the big news channel Fox News is the main media of the Conservatives and the Republican Party. Fox is no longer worthy of everyone after the news channel, among other major media outlets, declared Democrat Joe Biden to win the presidential election in November.

The same trend began in the use of social media in 2016, when Twitter and Facebook began to cut down on hate speech and false news, partly driven by Russia’s information influence and social pressure. This qualifier hit loud conservatives who, like many other Americans, feel that freedom of speech is a sacred thing.

Now with the support of conservatives Donald Trumpista in 2016 became president, has its own media and its own social media. Many read Gateway Pundit, Newsmax and One America News Network, as well as use their own social media services such as Bitchute, founded in the UK to replace Youtube, and Parley, Gabia, Minds and Spreely, who have rivaled Twitter.

Wednesday’s assault on the U.S. Capitol Hill and inside the convention building was also planned on social media. The signs were visible, write for example The New York Times and the research community Bellingcat.

Still, no revolution came, Congress confirmed Joe Biden’s election as president, and Donald Trump’s both Facebook and Twitter accounts were frozen.

What exactly are Parler, Gab, and others, and what mood are Trump’s supporters in now?

Gab

Gab was established in 2016. In April 2020, it had Fox Business article according to about 3.7 million monthly users.

In agile, somewhat reminiscent of Twitter, Gabi has groups that Twitter doesn’t have. Groups include, for example, Leftist Tears, Brexit, Liberts, The Donald, Guns of Gab, and Stop The Steal, launched by Trump’s campaign.

On the other hand, there is other types of content: for example, the survivalism group, the ketodiet, orthodox, rodeo and cowboys, and the French and Dutch Gab groups themselves.

Gabissa seems to be diligently circulating the claim that the police would not have the right to prohibit citizens from going where their affairs are decided. Others thought all of this would have been predictable in advance because conspiracy theory of Qanon the presumed nickname Q has been said to be a “trust in the plan”.

Trump’s account has a similar account authentication token as what you see on Twitter and Facebook. Trump has 470,000 followers, and judging by the unpolished writing style, it’s possible for the president to write his update himself.

On Wednesday, January 6, Trumpin in the update it is written that Antifa is a terrorist organization that should stay away from Washington.

Parler

Parler was founded in 2018. Talouslehti Wall Street Journal according to the background is a hard-working supporter of Trump and other conservatives Rebecah Mercer, by the father Robert Mercer is a major investor and at least as hard-working supporter of the Conservatives.

Parler’s look is more slick than Gabia, but the interface is easy and also reminiscent of Twitter. For example, a Fox News presenter has their own account Sean with Hannity. Trump’s election team has an account, as does Trump’s son Ericilla and daughter Ivankalla. So far, President Trump is not known to have joined Parler, although he has temporarily lost access to his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

At Parler, at least at a glance, there is no very strong sense of defeat in the wake of Wednesday’s events. This is not over, convincing several who have attached the MAGA abbreviation to their nicknames.

Director of the far right group Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio was not on Capitol Hill himself on Wednesday as he was arrested Monday and ordered to leave Washington on Tuesday. On Thursday he encouraged “Persecuted by the media and tyrants” that they cannot be accused of anything other than unauthorized intrusion into the congress. The allegation is not true, but the message brought comfort when Tarrio promised that the group he led would acquire lawyers for his accused friends. More than 900 people commented.

Many users talk about whether Trump tried to send some hidden message to his supporters, urging them to avoid violence and leave home from Capitol Hill. The controversy has also been caused by the fact that people who broke into the congress building have been allegedly actors in the anti-fascist movement. Some are offended by this because the intruders are patriotic heroes.

The Last Stronghold account is a well-known neo-Nazi. It shared a meme on Thursday where a man wearing a Qanon shirt is posing in a congress building.

Opening the preview image reveals that the image contains text that mocks those conquered by Congress as they handed the guns to the left to oppress “all of us”. One user has commented that Jews and the mainstream media planned to ban the Conservatives in the past anyway.

.

Spreely

Spreelya called “alternative Facebook,” and the name comes from the words speak freely, speak freely. The interface is as modern as Facebook ten years ago, and eye-catching casino ads disrupt the user experience. The user experience turned out to be so poor that when the site had to retrieve a screenshot for the article early Friday night, it stopped working altogether.

One of Spray’s users is a former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying in the Trump campaign investigation into Russia. Trump pardoned Stone in December.

On Friday day, Spreely seemed quiet to the eye of a person accustomed to fast-paced Twitter. Among the rising topic tags was, for example, a tag that referred to the hanging of traitors.

The spray also has advertised pages and profiles, such as Friends of Roger Stone and supporters of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, suggesting a constitutional right to carry a gun.

For example, a group of gunmen has their profile colored green Vladimir Putin the picture is adorned by a 66-year-old man who has shared a picture of the Proud Boys with the slogans: “We’re at war, start behaving accordingly!”