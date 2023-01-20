United States | The artist testified in court that he did not paint the painting – eventually received millions of dollars in compensation

Two men claimed that the visual artist painted the work in the 1970s. The work of a successful artist might be worth millions of dollars today, but the court ruled that the painting is not the artist’s.

NEARLY Ten the year-long extraordinary legal proceedings have finally come to an end, when the US state court of Illinois has decided that Peter Doig has not painted a desert and river painting and that compensation must be paid to Doig.

Doig received 2.5 million dollars as compensation from the court, or about 2.3 million euros. On the other side of the story were an art broker Peter Bartlow and Robert Fletcher.

They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and The New York Times.

Dispute dates back to the 1970s. Fletcher claimed in court that in 1976 he bought the painting for one hundred dollars from an inmate, Doig, when Fletcher was a prison guard. According to Fletcher, Doig was imprisoned for LSD.

Years later, Doig’s artistic career really took off: his paintings White Canoe among others, was sold at auction for 11.3 million dollars in 2007. At that time, Fletcher decided to try to sell the work he owned because he believed it was worth a hundred dollars more. He was assisted by Peter Bartlow, an art broker from Chicago. They estimated that the value of the work would have risen to more than ten million dollars.

However, Doig claimed that the painting was not his, even though it is signed “Peter Doige 76” on the edge. In 2013, Fletcher and Bartlow sued Doig. According to them, Doig lied because Doig held a personal grudge against Fletcher, according to the men. Fletcher and Bartlow are demanding more than four million dollars in damages from Doig, as they had to withdraw the work from the sale of the art auction in 2013 because they could not get confirmation of its authenticity.

The court discussed, among other things, Doig’s whereabouts. Doig claimed that he had never been in prison.

Doig speculated that the painting was painted by his near namesake, who was an inmate at the same prison where Fletcher worked in 1976. This Peter Doige died in 2012.

Legal considered already in 2016 that Doig has not painted the work. Doig then applied for compensation, which the court issued its decision on December 30, 2022.

Judge by Gary Feinerman according to which the parties filed a lawsuit against Doig even though “it should have been abundantly clear to them that their claims were factually unfounded and had no chance of success.”

“We are relieved that this incomprehensible case has now been dealt with,” Doig’s lawyer By Matthew S. Dontz said to The New York Times.

According to Dontzin, Doig will donate the money to a non-governmental organization that enables prisoners to make art.