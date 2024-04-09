United States | The Arizona Supreme Court voted in favor of a near-total abortion ban

Arizona joins the ranks of states like Texas.

of the United States In Arizona, the Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to reinstate a more than a hundred-year-old law that prohibits abortions in almost all cases. The law allows abortions only in cases where the life of the pregnant woman is in danger.

The law dates back to the American Civil War, when Arizona did not exist as a state and women did not have the right to vote.

Arizona's decision is reported by several media, among others CNN, Reuters and NBC News.

With the law, abortion providers can also be sentenced to up to five years in prison. Until now, abortion has been legal in Arizona up to 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Supreme Court will send the law to an even lower court for review, and the law is supposed to enter into force in 14 days. Attorney General of Arizona, Democrat Chris Mayes announced shortly after the Supreme Court's decision that he would not implement the law.

“As long as I am attorney general, no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state,” Mayes said.

Also a Democrat president Joe Biden harshly criticized the law, calling it cruel and accusing Republicans of taking away women's rights.

Before A total of 21 states, including Arizona, had enacted some form of abortion restrictions or even outright bans since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down broad abortion rights in 2022.

Extremely strict abortion policies like Arizona's have been introduced in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, among others, where abortion is illegal except when the life of the pregnant woman is in danger. Abortion is illegal even when the pregnant woman is the victim of rape or incest.

For example, in Mississippi, abortion is legal for a rape victim, but not for incest. In North Dakota, abortion is legal during the first six weeks of pregnancy for victims of rape or incest. In practice, however, many people do not realize they are pregnant during the first six weeks, so North Dakota does not protect women either.

The most liberal abortion laws of all are found in Vermont and Oregon, where abortion is legal at any stage of pregnancy.