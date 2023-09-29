United States | The anti-discrimination agency sued Tesla in the US for racism

According to the agency, large-scale racism occurs at the company’s factory in California.

Stateside The federal anti-discrimination agency has sued electric car maker Tesla. The reason, according to the agency, is widespread racism at the plant located in California.

According to a lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the factory’s black workers have had to suffer hostile conditions at their workplace because of their skin color since at least 2015. Among other things, they are said to have repeatedly heard racist insults.

The agency also accuses the company of retaliating against black employees who have opposed the aforementioned discrimination.

Tesla has not responded to AFP’s request for comment.