“US law enforcement is massively mobilized before Joe Biden is inaugurated as President of the United States. FBI fears protests outside Washington“, explained Sunday, January 17 on franceinfo Romain Huret, director of studies at the school of higher studies in social sciences and historian of the United States. Major American cities, in particular the capital Washington, are on alert in the face of fears of violence from supporters of Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 20, the day of the inauguration of new President Joe Biden. The FBI has alerted to the presence of potentially armed protesters convinced by the repeated accusations of massive fraud without evidence by Donald Trump.

franceinfo: What is the situation there?

Romain Huret: The American security forces are massively mobilized before the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States. The FBI fears protests outside Washington. Supporters of Donald Trump are calling for action.

Should we fear new mobilizations?

There are already some. It’s still quite difficult to define the number and whether there will be violence, but as of today Donald Trump’s supporters have started to make their voices heard, and there is a good chance that they will be heard in the next days. Some states have taken measures to limit access to city centers. The FBI has called for greater vigilance across the country because it fears violent actions.

Donald Trump appealed for calm. Will this be enough?

For many, it’s a bit late. It must be seen that these hate groups, as the jurists who scrutinize them call them, there are about 940 in the United States. They don’t need instructions, they do what they want. They are convinced that Donald Trump was stolen from his election and that it must be returned to him. So it’s not clear at all what they’re going to do, what they’re up to, but for sure they’ll be protesting against the Joe Biden nomination in one way or another.

Will they remain mobilized after the nomination?

It is absolutely certain. They believe that Joe Biden is not the elected president, so there is no chance that they will rally on Thursday morning with the new president. They will continue to make their voices heard and their discontent heard in the coming months and years.