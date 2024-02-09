Saturday, February 10, 2024
February 9, 2024
United States | The allegations about Biden are completely baseless, says Vice President Kamala Harris

The special prosecutor's investigation dealt with the handling of classified documents found in Biden's possession.

of the United States vice president Terrible Harris has shot down the special counsel's report that caused an uproar in the United States, questioning the president Joe Biden memory.

According to Harris, the claims made in the report are completely baseless and “politically motivated”.

The special prosecutor's investigation dealt with the handling of classified documents found in Biden's possession. Documents from Biden's time as vice president were found in 2022 in Biden's former office as well as in his apartment.

The special prosecutor who investigated the handling of the documents Robert Hur stated in his report that there are no grounds for bringing criminal charges against Biden.

