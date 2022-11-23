United States | The airport employees made a startling discovery in the suitcase – something strange was visible in the transparency, a tassel stuck between the zipper

Employees at the New York airport made a very rare discovery of a suitcase on its way to the hold.

of New York At John F. Kennedy Airport, there was a suitcase leaving for Florida last week that caught the attention of airport workers. The bag, which was on its way to the city of Orlando, was going through the screening, like all other checked luggage, when the employees of the American transport security company TSA noticed something strange inside it.

CNN’s according to the bag, there were a lot of ordinary things like wine and sandals, but also a strange figure the size of a real cat. After the through-lighting, the employees took the bag for a closer inspection and quickly noticed that there was an orange tuft of hair sticking out from between its zipper.

It soon turned out that the cat-sized figure was a real cat, which for one reason or another had ended up inside the closed suitcase. The cat was alive and unharmed and on its way to the hold of the plane. During the flight, the animal would probably have suffered badly, as it would have had to spend hours in extremely cramped conditions.

CNN’s according to the authorities were shocked by their discovery. Various prohibited items are found in suitcases every day, but finding a live animal in checked luggage is extremely rare.

The TSA posted pictures of its findings on Twitter.

According to CNN, the authorities summoned the owner of the bag for questioning and to explain why there was a live cat in his carry-on bag. According to the passenger, the cat was not his, but belonged to another person in his household.

In the end, the airport employees did not make an animal protection report, because at the end of the conversation, they suspected that the cat had slipped into the bag secretly, and the passenger did not know that the animal was trying to accompany him on the trip.