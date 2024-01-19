United States | The airlines are complaining about the blocking of their merger intentions

With the merger of the airlines, it would become the fifth largest airline in the United States.

Americans airlines JetBlue and Spirit announce that they will appeal the decision to block their merger. Earlier this week, Boston District Judge William Young rejected the companies' merger intentions.

The US Department of Justice had complained about the merger of the airlines last year, as it considered it harmful to consumers and a violation of competition law.

With the merger of the airlines, it would become the fifth largest airline in the United States. According to figures provided by the companies, it would have a share of about nine percent of the US aviation market.