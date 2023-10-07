United States | The airline suspected the singer of child trafficking, had to apologize

Black American stars have complained about American Airlines before.

American the airline American Airlines has had to publicly apologize to the singer From David Ryan Harris his inappropriate actions, says Los Angeles Times. The company’s employees had suspected Harris, who was traveling with his two minor children, of child trafficking.

The incident happened in September, when Harris was on a flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles with her 7- and 12-year-old sons. After landing, a cabin crew representative had come to ask for the children’s names.

The younger boy was shy and didn’t answer right away. At the arrival gate, an airline representative and the police officers who were called to the scene stopped Harris and asked the children if everything was okay.

Harris was eventually allowed to continue his journey. Harris later speculated that the airline paid attention to her children’s skin color. Harris is African American and his wife is white.

American Airlines has previously received public reprimands for discriminatory activities. Several well-known black Americans, such as the sprinter Sha’Carri Richardsona rapper Talib Kweli as well as an American football star Odell Beckham Jr. have said that they were removed from the company’s machine.

Richardson had used a cell phone on the plane before departure, Kweli argued with the staff about the place of hand luggage, and Beckham was half-asleep in place without wearing a seat belt.

Back in 2017, the NAACP, an organization that defends black civil rights, issued a travel advisory warning black air travelers about the unfair and discriminatory behavior of American Airlines. At that time, the airline had demanded four black passengers to give up their first class seats.

American Airlines has apologized for the actions of its staff and condemned any kind of discrimination as contrary to the company’s values.