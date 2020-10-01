American Airlines and United Airlines are going to lay off or lay off more than 32,000 people, pending a possible agreement in Congress for a new aid plan.

Wave of layoffs in the US airline industry. The American company United Airlines confirmed Wednesday, September 30 that it would begin to lay off about 13,000 of its employees, for lack of an agreement in the American Congress on new aid to the sector, weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

For its part, the company American Airlines has announced that it will begin to lay off 19,000 employees. Company CEO Doug Parker, however, left a door open: “We will cancel” these layoffs “and call back the affected team members” if Democrats and Republicans manage in the days to come to a compromise, he affirmed in a message addressed to the employees.

Like other large companies in the industry, American and United had pledged in the spring not to fire anyone until September 30, in exchange for subsidies totaling $ 25 billion. However, this aid expired on Wednesday and discussions between Democrats and Republicans on a new plan to support the economy have not yet been concluded.

The loans granted Tuesday by the US Department of Finance to seven companies for a total amount of $ 25 billion have not changed the situation: this money is intended to help them cover current expenses but is not dedicated to salaries .

Air traffic, in free fall at the start of the pandemic, is far from being back to normal. Many passengers remain reluctant to fly in a confined space, international flights are still subject to strict restrictions and business travel is at half mast. The number of customers passing through security at U.S. airports is still down about 60% to 70% from the same period in 2019, according to government figures.