United States The airline Jetblue unexpectedly offered a huge sum from the low-cost airline, analysts’ doubts about the deal were reflected in stock prices

The administration of US President Joe Biden is firmly committed to anti-competitive acquisitions. Jetblue says the deal is profitable, but Wall Street analysts disagree.

American airline Jetblue Airways sparked confusion on Tuesday when it announced it was offering $ 3.6 billion on low-cost airline Spirit Airlines. According to Spirit Airlines, the offer came unsolicited.

Analysts immediately rushed to question the profitability of the deal, or even the authorities allowing the deal to take place.

The company still needs the approval of the competition authorities, the news agency Reuters reports. According to the company, it is “very confident” that the regulation will turn to the company in the deal.

President Joe Biden the administration has taken a tough line against deals that could reduce competition in the market and raise consumer prices.

However, Jetblue estimates that it will receive permission to trade. According to the company, the deal would lower prices in the market.

However, some analysts speculate that the administration will not swallow Jetblue’s explanations for lower prices, as the company’s flights are more expensive than Spirit’s. Jetblue also plans to reduce the number of seats on some Spirit machines.

White head of the National Economic Council of the House Brian Deese did not comment on Jetblue’s deals on Wednesday, but said the Biden administration was taking the consolidation, a merger of companies and thus a reduction in the number of competitors in the market, “very seriously”.

The U.S. Department of Justice has already filed a lawsuit against Jetblue and American Airlines when they began selling each other’s flights in the summer of 2020 in New York and Boston. Through the cooperation, the companies sought a competitive advantage over their regional competitors.

Analysts also question the benefits of the deals that Jetblue seeks. For example, there may be higher staff costs in front of Jetblue.

Media company CNBC: n indeed, many analysts on Wall Street reacted with astonishment to Jetblue’s trade dreams. The surprise was also reflected in the companies ’share prices: Spirit shares fell 2.6 percent on Wednesday and Jetblue shares fell eight percent.