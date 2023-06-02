United States | The agreement on raising the debt ceiling was approved in the Senate

Next, the bill will be signed by President Joe Biden.

Stateside the senate has approved the agreement on raising the debt ceiling. Voting ended late Thursday evening local time.

The news agency Reuters and several US media outlets report on the matter, among others.

Next, the bill goes to the president Joe Biden to be signed. Biden recently commented on the result of the vote, saying that he will sign the bill as soon as possible.

On Wednesday evening local time, the House of Representatives of Congress approved the agreement by a vote of 314-117.

The debt ceiling is scheduled to be raised for the next two years. The agreement also includes, among other things, cuts in public spending.