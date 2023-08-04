Friday, August 4, 2023
United States | The actions of the 87-year-old American woman made headlines in North America

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World Europe
Marjorie Perkins told about the situation that happened last week on TV.

American by Marjorie Perkins, 87,’s resourceful activity has made headlines across North America. Among other things, they reported on the matter New York Post and Toronto Starafter Perkins shared his story on News Center Maine’s telecast.

Perkins, who lives in Brunswick, Maine, woke up last week in the middle of the night to an unknown young man standing next to her bed. A trespasser who broke into the bedroom threatened to stab Perkins.

However, the 87-year-old was not left helpless, but said that he had put the attacker in the groin and hit him with a chair several times. According to his own words, Perkins got a bruise on his forehead in the crash.

Striker calmed down momentarily and moved to Perkins’ kitchen, where he told that he was extremely hungry.

Perkins decided to offer the young man some peanut butter cookies. While the intruder was eating, Perkins realized his moment had come and called for help.

According to the New York Post, the intruder had time to leave before the police arrived. However, he was arrested a few blocks away.

The police confirmed the arrest and that the young man is suspected of several crimes.

