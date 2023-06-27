Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | The 23-year-old shooter received a life sentence for the murders at the gay club

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | The 23-year-old shooter received a life sentence for the murders at the gay club

The gunman pleaded guilty to five murders that took place at the Club Q nightclub in the state of Colorado in 2022.

23 years old a person was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a mass shooting in a nightclub in the state of Colorado, USA. The shooting took place in November 2022.

Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder. At the same time, he accepted charges of hate crimes. The guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid a long trial, reports the Reuters news agency.

Aldrich was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shooting took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Club Q is known as a club favored by sexual minorities.

Five people died in the shooting. Several dozen people were injured before bystanders managed to stop the shooter.

#United #States #23yearold #shooter #received #life #sentence #murders #gay #club

See also  Exhibitions | The exhibition of Kaj Stenvall's Putin pictures was canceled because Logomo was afraid of a "terrorist act"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Life sentence for Colorado Springs LGBT nightclub shooting perpetrator

Life sentence for Colorado Springs LGBT nightclub shooting perpetrator

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result