United States | The 23-year-old shooter received a life sentence for the murders at the gay club

The gunman pleaded guilty to five murders that took place at the Club Q nightclub in the state of Colorado in 2022.

26.6. 21:58

23 years old a person was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a mass shooting in a nightclub in the state of Colorado, USA. The shooting took place in November 2022.

Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder. At the same time, he accepted charges of hate crimes. The guilty plea was part of a deal with prosecutors to avoid a long trial, reports the Reuters news agency.

Aldrich was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shooting took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Club Q is known as a club favored by sexual minorities.

Five people died in the shooting. Several dozen people were injured before bystanders managed to stop the shooter.