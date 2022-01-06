United States The 2022 by-elections will measure the likelihood of Donald Trump’s second coming

Many right-wingers love their former leader more than democracy.

Past presidents have usually dispelled in the background, subtly refused to bark at their followers, and perhaps planned a library. But Donald Trump no backgrounds, tact or books.

Trump has knocked out Joe Biden, the media and the few Republicans who conceded his defeat in the election in 2020, both in campaign meetings, in an interview, and in spontaneous speeches at a wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago Manor.

He has repeatedly hinted that he is planning a return. This year, it seems almost inevitable.

Already now it seems that only a stroke of illness could stop Trump from seeking the presidency he coveted again. Most Republican voters hope he will run again.

He has already raised more than a hundred million dollars just by hinting that he might run for office. Probably the only reason the Republican rulers did not fall to their knees in front of him was that they were already in a mess.

Lindsey Graham and other Trump fans began demanding that Trump continue to lead the party as soon as he left office. Trump’s only serious competitors, like the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis and Secretary Trump Mike Pompeo, trying to imitate him. All indications are that Republicans would prefer to take the original version.

Trump also seems to have betrayed the political base of his return: a corrupt power elite deprived him of an election victory against Biden. About 80 percent of Republican voters say they believe this lie.

This explains why Republican decision-makers have suppressed attempts to launch real investigations into the January attack, which they themselves incited.

That explains also why few Republicans, such as the Representative, opposed this Liz Cheney, is hammered into the crevice of the earth. Republican decision-makers and candidates at all levels are drumming concerns about the integrity of the election. In many Republican-led states, where the misconception about the election result lives on, it is believed that Democrats cannot win honestly, and therefore their victory must be prevented without saving money.

At least 18 state Republican-led legislatures have enacted election laws that make voting difficult. Laws often target African Americans and other groups that traditionally support Democrats.

Even more serious, however, is probably the fact that these Trumpeters have also taken responsibility for the electoral arrangements in their states. This is particularly worrying given how strongly Trump tried to win the election fraudulently in 2020..

If a few state officials hadn’t stayed strong, Trump would have created more chaos and possibly succeeded in their company. And these few are running low.

Georgian the highest electoral authority in the state Brad Raffensperger, who Trump insisted on “finding 11,780 votes” failed to continue his work as a defender of democracy. He was deprived of power by the state republican legislature.

The Republican congressional elections, most of which will be held in early 2022, show how far into extremism the party has sunk. Ten of the 212 Republican members of the House of Representatives were in favor of Trump being prosecuted after the uprising, and two of them have already announced that they will not run in the next election.

The other eight, including Liz Cheney, are fighting Trump-backed challengers. If most of these eight disappear, as seems likely, Trump’s grip on his party is an increasingly tighter strategy and its electoral skepticism is growing stronger. And if they win, Trump blames them for cheating, which can have pretty much the same effect.

November The 2022 by-elections are a more important thermometer.

They offer Trump Republicans the first opportunity to present their election alliance theory to the general public. Trump’s leadership in the campaign encourages them to do so. So the biggest question, then, is whether this is confusing enough for enough center-right people to cause a defeat.

The loss would be a severe blow to Trump’s presidential dreams. But there is little hope of that.

Trump’s rejection of the election, or the violence on Capitol Hill, appears to have expelled only a small portion of the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2020. They may not support his authoritarian grips, but they also don’t seem to take them seriously.

The country may suffer from it.