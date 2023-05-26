United States | The 11-year-old called 911, the police came and shot him in the chest

The boy was unarmed and, according to his mother, obeyed the police’s orders.

25.5. 23:31

of Mississippi A state in the United States is calling for the firing of a police officer who shot an unarmed 11-year-old boy in the chest. The police had arrived at the boy’s home because he himself had called 911 to protect his mother in the wee hours of last Saturday.

The incident is reported by, among others, a news channel CNN and a newspaper The Washington Post.

The boy’s lung was punctured, his ribs were broken and his liver was damaged. At the hospital, he was put on a ventilator. He was discharged on Wednesday.

Mum had given the boy a phone and asked him to call the emergency number about an incident within the family that involved the boy’s stepfather.

When the police arrived, the mother shouted that no one in the apartment was armed. The police told everyone to come out with their hands up. The boy obeyed, but the police still shot him.

“He said, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do?’ And she began to cry,” Mom once events at the press conference last week.

Boy according to the representing lawyer, there is no way that the police would have confused a 147-centimeter-tall 11-year-old with an adult.

According to the boy’s mother, the police justified their shooting by the fact that the boy appeared in her field of vision from around the corner. According to his lawyer, the boy “acted completely correctly”.

“The actions of this police officer were reckless, very reckless, and could have resulted in loss of life,” the lawyer told CNN.

The boy’s lawyer, mother and their supporters are planning a protest on Saturday to demand the police be fired and the bodycam footage released.

The police officer has been placed on paid leave for the duration of the investigation.