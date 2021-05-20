D.he governor of the state of Texas has signed an extremely restrictive abortion law. The law will ensure that “the life of every unborn child will be protected with a heartbeat,” said Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday. The law aims to prohibit abortions from the sixth week of pregnancy – that is, from a point in time when many women do not even know they are pregnant.

The law does not provide for any exceptions to the prohibition on termination of pregnancy, even in cases of incest or rape. Around ten other Republican-ruled states have passed similar abortion laws. They prohibit termination of pregnancy as soon as the fetus’s heartbeat can be determined – which is usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.

Dispute in the Supreme Court

However, all previous restrictive abortion laws of this kind have been overturned by the courts. These laws conflict with the case law of the US Supreme Court. In 1973 the Supreme Court had legalized abortions up to the sixth month of pregnancy.

Abortion law has been one of the most contentious domestic issues in the United States for decades. Many Conservatives hope that the Supreme Court will revise its 1973 ruling. Their hopes are based on the fact that under former President Donald Trump a clear majority of Conservative judges was installed in the Supreme Court.

Only a few days ago the Supreme Court decided to deal again with the abortion law. The occasion is a law of the state of Mississippi. With a few exceptions, it prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.