In San Antonio, Texas, Thursday, February 18, helpless residents can only watch their building burn. Despite the intervention of firefighters, the flames continued to ravage the structure. Water is starting to run out, the fault of broken pipes. Polar cold has ravaged Texas for several days. “The water supply to the building is completely frozen. We have to bring in water by trucks”, indicates a firefighter.

More than 200,000 homes are without electricity, water treatment plants are paralyzed and the queues are getting longer in front of supermarkets. In one store, the shelves were even robbed. It is in this context of unprecedented crisis that Senator Ted Cruz has decided to go on vacation, to Cancún, Mexico. But under fire from critics, he quickly changed his mind. Across the United States, the storm has already claimed the lives of at least 30 people.

