United States Texas is loosening its gun restrictions: a gun can be carried without permission or training

The governor commented that he intends to sign the bill, although law enforcement agencies have opposed it, saying it would endanger citizens and the police.

The news agency AP, whose story has been published by a British newspaper, among others, reports the matter The Guardian.

Texas is preparing to lift one of its latest arms restrictions. Legislators passed a bill that allows small arms to be carried without permission, without background checks, and without training.

The republican legislative body of the state approved the measure on Monday, and sent it to the governor Greg Abbottille, who said he intends to sign it despite opposition.

Measure Opposing law enforcement agencies say the decision endangers citizens and the police. Arms control groups also oppose the bill and recall the latest mass shootings, such as the El Pason Walmart grocery store case.

Texas gun laws are among the loosest in the United States, and 1.6 million in the state have a gun license.

Proponents of the law say it would allow Texans to better defend themselves in public places and that they have a constitutional right to carry guns.

The bill in adopting, Texas joins among the twenty other states that allow the carrying of small arms without regulation.

Under the new law, anyone over the age of 21 can carry a handgun as long as the person has not been convicted of a crime or has no other legal impediment in their background.

Law enforcement agencies are concerned that they will not be able to identify those who have obstacles to carrying a gun because with the new law, they would no longer check a person’s background in advance. The bill also includes tougher penalties for criminals caught with illegal weapons.

Texas already allows rifles to be carried in public places without a gun license.

Since 1995 Until Texas, it has been legal to carry a handgun with you. Over the past decade, arms prices have fallen and training requirements have been reduced.

This is the first time lawmakers will meet in El Paso after a mass shooting in which 23 people were killed. City lawmakers are annoyed by the relaxation of gun laws.