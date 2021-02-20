The arid lands of Texas (United States) have turned into polar landscapes, with freezing temperatures: down to -20 degrees. The state is facing an extreme cold spell. In the houses, the pipes exploded because of the frost. Without water, thousands of Americans are lining up with associations to collect drinking water. Others found a meal and shelter in a furniture store, turned into a disaster shelter.



300 accommodation centers have been opened. The electricity network did not resist. 165,000 homes are still without power in Texas. This cold wave is deadly: 45 people have already lost their lives. The cold wave is now moving towards the Northeast of the United States. Texas is expected to return to seasonal temperatures by the weekend of February 20.

The JT

The other subjects of the news