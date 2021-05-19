United States Texas governor signs “heartbeat law” banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy

Many states have sought to limit abortion to a six-week pregnancy, but laws have run into courts. Finland has also called for reform of abortion legislation.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed a law on Wednesday that would ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. It’s one of the strictest abortion laws in the U.S., the American media says.

According to the news agency Reuters, this is one of many “heartbeat laws” enacted in Republican-led states. The idea is that abortion will be banned when fetal heart function begins.

Strict abortion laws are generally stuck in the courts, as in the United States, the right to abortion was guaranteed by the Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Opponents of the abortion, however, are encouraged as of this week’s Monday the Supreme Court announced to consider the Mississippi State’s strict abortion law, which would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Mississippi the abortion law has been knocked out in two lower courts, but its arrival in the Supreme Court is seen as a significant turning point in the U.S. abortion struggle.

This is the first major controversy over the right to abortion since the supremacy of the Supreme Court swayed to a 6-3 position in favor of the Conservatives. Donald Trumpin as a result of the appointment of three judges.

Opponents of the abortion are eagerly awaiting the case, as Trump succeeded in appointing, for example, a deeply religious Catholic Amy Coney Barrettinwho opposes abortion.

Texas the new law would allow abortions after six weeks of pregnancy in cases where the pregnancy is a danger to a woman’s health.

“Our Creator has given us the right to life, but nonetheless, every year millions of children lose their right to life because of abortion. In Texas, we’re working to save those lives, ”Governor Abbott said in a video he posted on Facebook.

The fetus can survive outside the uterus roughly 24 weeks after pregnancy. It is generally considered a time limit after which abortion can no longer be performed in the United States, but laws and practices vary widely from state to state, such as the Guttmacher Institute, which is researching the issue. says on its website.

According to the institute, a total of sixteen states have tried to ban abortions before the fetus is viable outside the womb. In three states, attempts have been made to ban abortions altogether, and in eight states at the sixth week of pregnancy.

In Finland abortion receives under current law before the 12th week of pregnancy, but a reason must be given for abortion.

In 2018, more than 93 per cent of those who applied for abortion stated social reasons as a reason, namely that continuing a pregnancy is a significant burden in the applicant’s life situation.

The suspension also requires a decision by two doctors. A decision by a single doctor is sufficient only if the applicant for abortion is under 17 years of age, over 40 years of age, has given birth to four children or in the case of an emergency abortion related to a pregnant woman’s medical condition.

If the pregnancy has lasted more than 12 weeks, you can apply for a permit for abortion before the 20th week of pregnancy from the Social and Health Care Licensing and Supervision Agency in Valvira. Authorization may also be applied for if the serious illness or defect in the fetus and the pregnancy have lasted more than 20 weeks but less than 24 weeks.

In Finland reform of abortion legislation has been called for. In October last year, a citizens’ initiative calling for reform OmaTahto2020 collected the 50,000 signatures required for parliamentary consideration.

The initiative demands that in future a pregnant woman’s own will be sufficient to obtain an abortion and that the requirement for the opinion of two doctors be waived.