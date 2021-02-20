Polar cold and snowstorms have hit the United States for several days. This climatic episode should however calm down this weekend.

Unprecedented temperatures. Exasperated Texans stood in line for hours for drinking water on Friday, February 19, after an unprecedented and deadly polar cold snap left millions of people without electricity and water for days. This extreme weather episode wreaked havoc across the southern and central United States this week, claiming the lives of at least 40 people, according to US media.



.@HoustonTX is holding a massive water distribution today at Delmar Stadium. Each car gets two cases + a packet of masks. This is a lifeline considering we may be under a Boil Advisory thru Monday and many still don’t have running water or power at home. pic.twitter.com/3UMC3TLgq3 – Erica Simon (@ EricaOnABC13) February 19, 2021

Across Texas, one of the hardest hit states, power has been restored in places but many residents still lack clean drinking water. However, the polar cold and snowstorms are expected to gradually subside this weekend, especially in the south of the country, according to the US Meteorological Service (NWS).

More than 115,000 homes were still without electricity in the “Lone Star State” on Friday evening, as authorities work to restore power, according to the site poweroutage.us, and over 110,000 in Louisiana and Mississippi. Residents of Texas are also struggling with broken pipes due to freezing. Because of these water supply problems, some seven million Texans have been advised to boil water before consuming it or using it for cooking.

A woman’s car is frozen because of a burst pipe leaking water inside her Downtown Dallas parking garage. She’s grateful that it’s just a vehicle – and spoke of some Texans evacuating homes and apartments because of similar issues. Hear from her on @ FOX4 at 9/10. #TexasFreeze pic.twitter.com/zsihmWJneQ – David Sentendrey (@ DavidSFOX4) February 18, 2021

Joe Biden must sign a new declaration of emergency for Texas. The American president also said that he had planned to visit this Mexican border state, but that he did not want his visit to be “a burden” Furthermore. The exact date of his trip will be specified at the beginning of next week.