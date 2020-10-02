The American President, Donald Trump, revealed, Friday, October 2, on social networks, to be infected with Covid-19, as well as his wife Melania Trump. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get by together“, he wrote. Despite his optimism, we have to admit that one month before the American election, this news puts his campaign on hold.

If the White House doctor believes that the president is still able to continue the exercise of his functions, the announcement of his positivity to the virus should not fail to react. Indeed, on September 29, during his debate in Cleveland (Ohio) against Joe Biden, Donald Trump had made fun of his opponent when it came to wearing a mask. For the journalist France Television, Agnès Vahramian, live from Washington, the forced absence of Donald Trump may pose a “mortgage on his re-election“.

