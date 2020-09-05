Nothing is correct between Donald Trump and the US navy. The journal Atlantic notes the feedback that might have tenuous the president throughout a go to to France in 2018, throughout which he allegedly referred to as American troopers in World Conflict I “morons” and of “losers“. He would even have canceled, for lack of consideration, his go to to the American cemetery of Bois-Belleau (Aisne).

The President of the USA reacted. “These are lies written by {a magazine} that absolutely will not final lengthy“, says Donald Trump. For the households of troopers who died in fight, the harm is completed. They recorded a extremely publicized clip, a number of mother and father movie themselves reciting the sentence “My son was not a loser“. The votes of the navy, historically acquired by Republican candidates, is probably not in favor of Donald Trump this yr.