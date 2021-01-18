The Capitol in Washington (United States) is protected by riot barriers and barbed wire on Monday January 18. A heavy atmosphere reigns over thethe federal capital, crossed by the National Guard and deserted by its inhabitants. Yet Americans will experience a historic week between the impeachment process targeting outgoing President Donald Trump and the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden. President elected will take the oath on Wednesday, but few spectators are expected, unlike the usual effervescence.

In several other states, official buildings are protected. Dthe little ones groups pro-Donald Trump armed protesters gather. This one will not attend not upon the investiture of his successor. Joe Biden will focus on the unity of America as the country is more divided than ever. From the first days of his mandate, the Democrat also wants a new impetus to the vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

