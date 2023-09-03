United States | Tens of thousands of festival goers got stuck in the mud

People have been instructed to stay in their fields and save food and water as best they can.

Tens of thousands people are stuck in the area of ​​the Burning Man festival in the United States, reports include Reuters, BBC and The Guardian.

The festival takes place in Nevada’s Black Rock desert, where it has rained so much over the past few days that the ground has turned into a mess. For this reason, festival-goers have been instructed to stay in their fields and save food and water as best they can.

The organizers have announced that access to and from the event area Black Rock City will remain closed for the remainder of the event. The festival started last Sunday and is scheduled to end on Monday.

“During the last 24 hours, the rain has created a situation that requires vehicles to come to a complete stop in the desert. More water is expected in the following days, and the conditions will not improve so that vehicles can drive in the area,” the official statement quoted by Reuters states.

Reuters interviewed Paul Reder, who has participated in the event for 22 years. Reder said his motorhome was standing in the middle of thick mud.

He estimates that it will take at least two days for the area to dry. Waiting for Reder is not a problem, but those in a hurry have left the event area on foot to the nearest highway.

According to Reder, festival-goers who are stuck have no problem, because everyone shares supplies with each other.

According to a visitor interviewed by the BBC, everyone is fine, but the atmosphere in the area is uncertain, as the internet is not working well and some tents have been flooded with water and mud.

Local papers according to 70,000 people attended Burning Man this year.

The event was organized in the Black Rock desert for the first time in 1990. It got its name from the fact that the event culminates in the burning of a huge, wooden log – the “man”.