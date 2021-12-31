United States Tens of thousands have been forced to flee wildfires in Colorado

The fires have spread rapidly due to gusts of up to 177 kilometers per hour. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed by fire. The death toll is not yet known.

Of the United States Tens of thousands of people in Colorado have been evacuated due to major wildfires, according to AFP and Reuters. The New York Times and The Washington Post -foliage.

Dozens of people have been injured in the fires, and hundreds of homes and other buildings have been destroyed. The death toll is not yet known, but authorities warn that they are likely to come. Fast-moving prairie wildfires are located near the city of Denver.

Pieces believed to be the Sheriff of Boulder County Joe Pellen originated from power lines crashed in the wind, which, when sparked, set the prairie in drought on fire.

“I want to emphasize that due to the intensity and scale of the fire and its location in a densely populated area, we are not surprised if injuries or deaths are revealed,” Pelle said.

“It’s sincerely hard to believe this will happen in December in Boulder, Colorado,” the meteorologist Daniel Swain tweeted.

Evacuation orders has been given to, among others, the town of Superior, which has a population of about 13,000, and residents of the nearby Louisville area.

“The entire Superior is subject to an evacuation order. GO NOW! ”, The U.S. National Weather Service instructed on Twitter.

One of those who received the evacuation order was Patrick Kilbride, who left work directly for his home with the intention of saving as much as could be saved. However, he managed to take only his car and the clothes he was wearing.

Both his dogs and cats died in the fire.

“It’s just ashes. It is no longer a house. If you need a fireplace chimney, that’s the only thing left, ”Kilbride told AFP, referring to his home.

The fire has already destroyed hotels and shopping malls in Superior.

Wildfires had already destroyed about 647 hectares in early Finnish time. According to Pelle, the extinguishing work is impossible, as very strong winds are blowing in the area, reaching speeds of up to 177 kilometers per hour. Rescue personnel, he said, have been tasked with helping people get to safety.

State Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency in the area. Unlike previous fires, these are located in areas where people live, according to Polis.