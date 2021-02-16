United States Tennessee is trying to get through the abortion law that gives fathers power – it would probably be unconstitutional

According to the initiative, a ban on abortion would require recognition of paternity, but obtaining a ban would not require DNA evidence.

Stateside Tennessee state decision-makers have proposed a bill that would allow the child’s biological father to prevent the woman from having an abortion. The United States, among others, is talking about it Hillmagazine and news site Huffington Post.

According to the initiative, a ban on abortion would require, among other things, recognition of paternity, but according to the media, obtaining a ban would not require DNA evidence. The court shall, within 14 days of the filing of the application for an injunction, hold a hearing at which either party may present its case and evidence.

According to the Huffington Post, the initiative has made no exceptions for pregnancies that have started due to incest or rape.

If the bill goes through, it will probably be declared unconstitutional, says the Huffington Post. In 1992, the Supreme Court of the country rejected a similar type of state claim.

According to the site, similar efforts to offer fathers a veto on abortion have failed in other states.

In Missouri, for example, an attempt was made in 2014 to enact a law that would prevent a doctor from having an abortion without the written and notarized consent of the man involved in initiating the pregnancy.

Fresh the initiative was initiated by a state republican senator Mark Pody and the Republican Representative in the State House of Representatives Jerry Sexton.

According to Hill magazine, the bill has been approved in the state of Tennessee by both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The initiative has now been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Once passed, the bill still requires the approval of the state governor.

Last summer, the Republican governor Bill Lee passed an extreme law banning abortion after a doctor detected heart function in the fetus. This happens, according to the site, about six weeks after the onset of pregnancy, and many do not even know they are pregnant at that stage.

Huffington Postin according to the law was in force for less than an hour before it was overturned by a federal court.

Abortion has been divided in the United States for decades, and several conservative states have long tried to restrict women’s right to abortion.

States however, attempts to tighten abortion legislation have usually come across a precedent from the 1970s.

According to a 1973 Supreme Court decision, in the United States, women have a constitutional right to abortion. The famous lawsuit is known as Roe vs. Wade.

Recently, however, concerns have been raised, especially among Democrats, about the country’s Supreme Court and the abortion views of its judges. The country’s previous president Donald Trump appointed a total of three judges to the Supreme Court during his term. The appointments made by Trump tilted the court in favor of the Conservatives.

The most recent of the appointments is Value Conservative Amy Coney Barrett, known precisely as an opponent of abortion. Since Barrett’s appointment, six of the nine judges are perceived as conservatives and three as liberals.

Supreme Court judges may choose to remain in office until their deaths. The Supreme Court makes important guidelines that may relate to, among other things, the right to abortion, small arms, human rights, and death sentences.