United States Ten former defense ministers call on Pentagon to work with Biden: “Armed forces will not dictate US election results”

The decision of current Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller to end cooperation with Biden’s transition team shocked all of his surviving predecessors.

All U.S. Acting Minister of Defense Christopher Millerin the predecessors called on the Ministry of Defense to cooperate fully with the next president Joe Biden and with his transitional administration. Ex-ministers expressed their views At The Washington Post in an open letter.

“U.S. armed forces do not dictate U.S. election results,” ex-ministers write.

Ministers recall that their positions were initially sworn in by each of them “to defend the Constitution against all enemies, both external and internal”.

“We didn’t swear it to any people or the party.”

The memorandum points out that the change of power from the previous president to the next has proceeded smoothly since 1789 “with one tragic exception”.

This refers to the president Bill Clinton and his successors George W. Bushin The change of power 20 years ago, the problems of which have subsequently been identified as one of the reasons for the success of the terrorist attacks of September 2001 and the ensuing so-called war on terrorism.

“The oath of office, the law and the case-law oblige the acting Minister of Defense Christopher C. Miller and his subordinates to help the new administration begin its work and do so with commitment, ”the letter says. “They must also avoid any political action that would offend the election result and hamper the success of the new team.”

Former underlying the shock of defense ministers is Miller’s December order, which ordered his subordinates to suspend all cooperation with Biden’s transitional administration.

News site Axios reported on Miller’s order on December 18, citing anonymous official sources. Miller then issued a statement in which he claimed his order only meant allowing the administration to go on Christmas break.

The signatories of the letter include Miller’s predecessor Mark Esperby the President Donald Trump resigned immediately after losing the November presidential election. Last summer, Esper opposed Trump’s initiative to use force against protesters.

Also involved is Secretary of Defense George W. Bush Donald Rumsfeld and his vice president Dick Cheney, who served as Minister of Defense George H. W. Bushin during the period 1989-1993. Thus, all surviving Democratic and Republican defense ministers are involved, regardless of their positions and lines.

Legislation on transitional administration was significantly amended following the failed transfer of power between Clinton and Bush, and these actions were taken by both Bush and his successor. Barack Obaman with blessing.

Democratic President Joe Biden will take the oath of office on January 20, despite the backlash from Trump and his supporters.

Mixed Trump that Biden traveled to the state of Georgia on Monday to support his party’s election campaign. The second round of the state senatorial election on Tuesday will determine whether the majority of the senate is held by Democrats or Republicans.

Trump called the Georgia state governor on Saturday Brad Raffensberger an hour call, in which he demanded this to overturn the state election results in November. Biden received 11,779 more votes in Georgia than Trump.

“Look,” Trump said The Washington Post according to quotes released on Sunday. “I just want one thing. I want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state election. ”