United States | Teemu Selänne received American citizenship

Teemu and Sirpa Selänne have lived in the United States for years.

31.3. 19:53

of the United States USCIS said earlier this week that Teemu Selänne and his wife Sliver have obtained US citizenship.

The matter was reported in an Instagram update.

“We welcomed “Finnish Flash” and his wife Sirpa as new US citizens at our Santa Ana office,” the update said.

In one picture, the Seläntees are standing happily with USA flags in their hands. The photo also most obviously shows an employee of the agency. In the second picture, Selänteet is swearing an oath of loyalty to the United States.

“The former NHL winger played 21 seasons in the league for the Jets, Ducks, Sharks and Avalanche teams. Teemu Selänne is the Finn who scored the most points in the NHL of all time and one of the best of all time.”

Backbones have kept a home in the United States since Teemu Selänne was traded from the Winnipeg Jets to Anaheim in 1996. The family still lives in Southern California.

In order to get citizenship, you have to pass an exam that tests your knowledge, e.g. of American history and society. The application also includes a language test.