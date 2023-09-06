United States | Technical problems with United Airlines temporarily suspended all of the company’s domestic flights in the United States

The planes of the United States airline company United Airlines stayed at their departure fields for some time on Tuesday.

American United Airlines announced on Tuesday that it was suffering from widespread. of “system-wide” technical problems. The company also announced that its planes remained at their departure stations.

At 9:00 p.m. Finnish time, the company announced that the situation was over and air traffic would continue, reports news agency Reuters.

United Airlines previously said on its website that the company’s planes that were already on their way continued to their destinations.

At the request of United Airlines, the United States Federal Aviation Administration gave the company permission to suspend all domestic departures in the United States.