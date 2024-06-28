ANDunited states not having a good time in Copa America 2024a tournament in which it acts as a local team and after the two games it has played in group C.

Harsh criticism

The cast beat 2-0 Bolivia, but lost 2-1 against Panamawhich does not make the fans happy, who believed that this match against the Central American team would be easy to win.

The public, on social media, has criticized the group, the players and made sensitive accusations, such as racist comments, to which the federation of that country reacted.

“The United States soccer team on Thursday denounced “racist comments” on social media against some of its players after their defeat against Panama in a Copa America match,” EFE reported.

“There is no place in the game for this kind of hateful and discriminatory behavior,” The federation said in a statement that the team was “deeply disturbed” by the “unacceptable” comments.

Outraged

The statement warned, “The U.S. team did not specify which players the comments had been directed against, but Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards They shared screenshots on their networks” of racist comments they received.

“The U.S. national team firmly opposes racism in all its forms and will continue to support our players,” the statement added.