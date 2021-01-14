Since the dramatic events on Capitol Hill in early January, Donald Trump has been personally held responsible for the actions of the demonstrators. “We know the President of the United States instigated this insurgency […] He must go”, declared Wednesday, January 13 Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives of the United States. Live from Washington for 11 p.m. Wednesday evening, journalist Loïc de la Mornais recalls that if an impeachment were to occur, it would be voted on by the House of Representatives, which somewhat played the role of the prosecutor.

It is the only time in the history of this country that a president is subjected to two procedures during his mandate. The novelty is that Donald Trump’s support is dwindling. Ten Republicans have decided to support the Democrats. This shows that Trump is starting to be let go of his people, says Loïc de la Mornais. Lyse Cheney, Republican MP for Wyoming, spoke of “the greatest betrayal by a President of the United States of his oath to the Constitution “.