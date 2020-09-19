United States Swimming pool emptied into flames – Silicon Valley Finns tell what it’s like to live in the middle of the biggest wildfires in California’s history

Corona isolation and the roar of wildfires have forced Californian Finns indoors and into exceptional life.

California the biggest fires in history are raging across the state. More than 20,000 square miles of terrain have been burned off the west coast of the United States during the fall. Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated and the homes of thousands have been destroyed.

At the end of August, a wildfire broke out in the picturesque wine region of Carmel Valley. It is located there Hanna Tikkanen-Merkin a vineyard acquired three years ago.

Nearly 8,000 fires have broken out in California during the fall. Hanna and Axel Merk’s winery was saved, but 80 homes burned nearby.­

Just the day before, he had driven two hours home to Palo Alto.

“The phone started sounding an evacuation order. I called instead that I don’t know what’s going on, but you have to go to safety immediately. ”

Cleaners, gardeners, wine workers and a tenant family with children were left at the popular Airbnb destination.

“My husband jumped in the car and left to make sure the staff was safe and to open the gates to the fire department.”

Hanna Tikkanen-Merk’s winery in Carmel Valley, California is a popular Airbnb destination. Wildfires burned half of the farm’s oak forests, but the buildings were spared.­

Within driving distance during the fire had time to spread 300 meters from the buildings. No one was allowed into the area again.

Tikkanen-Merk instructed the fire brigade to use the pool water, a 75,000 liter water tank, to take water from the well and use it throughout the neighborhood.

“There is no water supply network in the area. A forest fire cannot be extinguished by driving water, and there are not enough extinguishing helicopters when it is on fire everywhere. ”

Firefighters used Hanna Tikkanen-Merk’s pool water to put out the fire.­

The fire department cleared the forest and sprayed the houses for two days. Half of the oak forests on the 40-acre farm burned, but the buildings were spared.

“I am grateful, but I suffer from survivor guilt. It’s hard to be happy when 80 other homes burned around. ”

The injustices were repeated. Several lost everything they had.

“Many don’t have earthquake or even fire insurance. They are expensive and difficult to obtain and do not cover nearly everything. The neighbors are now helping each other. ”

Returning to the winery, Hanna Merk found a letter from the fire department at the barn door. “We protected your home for two days. We used the pool water. It was an honor to protect your community. ”­

In the financial sector and the family of Tikkanen-Merk, who has worked as a consultant in California for 20 years, has four children, two horses, four chickens, two dogs and four kittens rescued from fires as an evacuation guest.

After ten days, they finally got to visit the farm.

“There was ash everywhere, I flew it away from the grapes with a leaf blower. The upcoming vintage will probably be a smoky wine. ”

He wears the N95 mask because of the smoke, even if he only visits the mailbox.

Hanna Tikkanen-Merk’s horse has also received oxygen treatment. “Animals suffer from smoke, horses have big lungs.”­

“The head is sore, the eyes burn, the sound is hoarse and everyone has physical symptoms. Smoke also has a mental effect, it feels like the idea is not moving, ”Tikkanen-Merk describes.

The causes of fires are manifold. Severe heat waves, extreme drought, strong winds, dry thunderstorms, construction methods, settlement in remote areas, and inadequate forest and land management.

Smoke causes health problems. Toxins spread to surface and groundwater.

Two crises is testing California at the same time, and there is no information on the end of either. There is a coronavirus and there are fires. Usually the fires end by December. Now new pieces are still igniting, and the previous ones are out of control either. The land is still dry.

Fires and smoke have affected the entire west coast, where thousands of Finns live.

The flames captured a wooded slope in the Elkhorn Fire in California.­

“The bags were packed in the car. We were ready to leave. We tried to find a place to go to safety for a week, but there were pieces everywhere, ”said a resident of Silicon Valley near San Jose. Nina Dahlblom says.

The heat wave and dry thunder ignited a total of 500 small fires in the Silicon Valley area. Sparks flew up to two miles, igniting new riots. The fires merged into three huge seas of flame.

An evacuation warning was set in the area for two weeks. It then changed to an evacuation order.

The relief was great when the home was saved.

Wildfires reddened the San Francisco sky in early September.­

“The scale of the pieces surprised everyone. The power of the fire was so ferocious that no fire department could prepare for it. ”

At the start of the fires, Dahlblom had been quarantined for 160 days for the coronavirus. The smoke filled the landscape and outdoor activities were not possible. The air quality index remained purple. It means a danger to health.

“My husband is cycling in the garage and I try to go for fast runs with the dog.”

Then came the day when the sun did not rise at all.

The ashes rained from the sky. Silicon Valley was shrouded in a gloomy orange, a desperate mood of the end of the world.

The sky above the stadium was orange before the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners meet in San Francisco in early September.­

In San Francisco, temperatures rose to 40 degrees.

It is not difficult to reach Finns living in the area. They are all at home. They have gathered for a video call to discuss the situation.

“Townhouses aren’t really designed to spend all the time inside. Usually the windows are always open. Now they have to be held, steam accumulates in the window panes and the parquet is swollen by many centimeters, ”says a San Francisco-based Meltwater worker. Anna Laurila says.

Lightning strikes over Silicon Valley ignited huge wildfires. Nina Dahlblom’s home was on evacuation readiness for two weeks. It then changed to an evacuation order.­

Laurila is sitting in her car talking.

“The car has become an extension of the home for many. The telework order is still valid and many people live really cramped. ”

Laurila says that the hose of moving cars is a daily sight on the street. Many friends have moved away, some temporarily. Often closer to grandparents to get help caring for children.

“We started wondering if anyone was living here anymore. The streets are completely deserted in many places. ”

The Californian jovial what belongs – the screaming has become a heavy question.

Crises burden everyone in their own way.

“There’s no more earthquake missing this year,” a Facebook-based resident of San Francisco Irene Hjelt sigh.

Families with children balance in combining childcare and work, many singles are lonely and depressed.

In a photo taken by Finnish Anna Laurila, San Francisco’s landmarks Salesforce and Transamerica Pyramid towers were clad in orange.­

Employee of Varian Medical Systems, who lives in Palo Alto Hanna Vuornos got used to following interest rates first. Now his phone is updated with air quality readings.

Families are always thinking about the effects of crises on children.

Vuornos’ 11- and 14-year-olds are currently adjusting to the new normal.

“Both started in a new school and neither has met any of their classmates. Now they are trying to get to know Zoom, ”says Vuornos.

He points out immediately afterwards that there is no right to appeal.

“After all, we have work, food, a house and an air purifier. Many have lost everything. ”

Same also highlights a resident of San Francisco Kirsti Chou. At worst, half a million people have been evacuated. Because of the corona, it should be separate.

“There are those who need help quite insanely, I feel desperate when I don’t know how I could be useful.”

Both Korona and fires exacerbate inequality. A spiral has emerged that drives a large portion of the population to deprivation.

“It feels awful to order food at home when it means someone else is out for me breathing toxic air,” Chou says.

Those who can afford will get oxygen cylinders and a big house with their own well.