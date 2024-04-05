United States | Suspected engine fire in a Boeing plane

Boeing has been in extensive problems due to the safety of the machines.

Stateside An engine fire was suspected in a Boeing 737 plane on Thursday, which is why the flight from Texas to Los Angeles was canceled.

The Boeing company told AFP by email on Friday that the flight, operated by Southwest Airlines, had aborted takeoff after the flight crew was informed of a “possible problem with the engine”.

In a message published on social media by the local rescue authority, it was reported that no one was injured. It was a fire in one of the plane's engines.

Boeing has been in extensive problems due to the safety of the machines. Among other things, the company's CEO David Calhoun said that he would be leaving his position at the turn of the year.

Boeing's long-standing problems came to a head in January, when part of the fuselage of the company's 737 Max 9 model plane broke off on an Alaska Airlines flight. The plane made an emergency landing with a gaping hole in its side.

Recessive CEO Calhoun wrote in his message to staff that the Alaska Airlines accident is a watershed moment for Boeing. Calhoun said the company must commit to safety and quality at every level of the company.

The AFP news agency reported Friday that Calhoun had turned down a potential $2.8 million bonus for 2023 because of the Alaska Airlines crash.

“Following the Alaska Airlines accident, Calhoun declined an annual incentive award, and the board honored that request,” Boeing said in a statement.

Calhoun's final account for last year was around 33 million euros.

Calhoun started as CEO in 2020, when two of the company's 737 Max planes had been involved in an accident.