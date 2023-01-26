United States | Suspect of the New York terrorist attack was convicted of eight murders – drove a moving truck over cyclists

Safyllo Saipov from Uzbekistan may be sentenced to death.

in New York the suspect in the terrorist attack that happened in October 2017 has been convicted of, among other things, murder, says CNN. 34-year-old convicted of assault Safyllo Saipov drove a moving company’s rental truck over people on a bike path in New York.

Eight people were killed in the attack, and it was the deadliest terrorist attack in the city since the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Your New York TimesSaipov was found guilty of all 28 charges. Saipov received sentences for, among other things, eight murders, 18 attempted murders, providing material support to the ISIS terrorist organization, and misusing and destroying a motor vehicle.

The jury deliberated on Saipov’s verdict for six hours. The same jury will later determine whether to sentence him to life or death. The verdict will be decided from February 6. Saipov’s case is the first federal death penalty trial of a president Joe Biden during.

Saipov’s defense attorney by David Patton according to Saipov, the attack was caused by religious passion and he tried to please his God with it and “ascend to paradise”. According to prosecutors, Saipov instead carried out the attack to join ISIS.

According to the investigators of the case, Saipov said that he had been preparing the attack for a year and was inspired by Isis videos.

According to CNN, Saipov grew up in Uzbekistan and moved to the United States in 2010. He lived in New Jersey with his wife and three children and worked as an Uber driver.

Five Argentines, two Americans and one Belgian died in the terrorist attack in New York in October 2017.