United States | Suspect in Discord leak remains in custody pending trial, prosecutors: “An increasing threat to national security”

Jack Teixeira is accused of, among other things, storing and passing on information related to national defense.

Stateside suspected of leaking secret documents Jack Teixeira will not be released pending trial, a federal judge ruled Friday. According to prosecutors, the man is still a threat to national security.

The 21-year-old Air Force National Guardsman is accused of storing and transmitting information related to national defense and intentionally keeping classified documents.

A large amount of very sensitive information appeared in the documents that spread from the Discord messaging service to the rest of the web. They said, among other things, that the United States had spied on its allies Israel and South Korea. The documents also suggested that the United States is concerned about Ukraine’s military capacity to defend itself against a Russian attack.

Prosecutors according to Teixeira may still have access to classified documents. In addition, they estimated that hostile nations could help him escape if he were released from prison.

According to prosecutors, Teixeira has also made violent statements in the past.

Defense attorneys say their client no longer has access to classified documents and the administration is exaggerating the threat posed by the accused. According to the lawyers, Teixeira should be released into his father’s custody to await trial.

Teixeira was arrested last month. If the 21-year-old Air Force National Guardsman is convicted, he could get a good twenty years in prison.