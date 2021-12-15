Democratic and Republican congressmen pay tribute to victims of Covid-19 in the United States, on Capitol Hill, Washington, December 14th. Coronavirus caused the death of more than 800 thousand people in the country| Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The United States on Tuesday passed the mark of 800,000 deaths by Covid-19, the highest number recorded among all countries in the world, according to a survey by the Johns Hopkins University. In addition, the US also has more than 50 million infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

The US represents about 4% of the world’s population, but the country accounts for about 15% of deaths from Covid-19 officially recorded in the world since the beginning of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in the US in those two years is equivalent to the number of Americans who die from heart disease or stroke each year.

California is the state with the most deaths with 75,599, followed by Texas (74,959), Florida (62,073), New York (57,724), Pennsylvania (34,731), Illinois (29,985) and Georgia (29,735).

As for contagion, California also leads, with 5.8 million, just ahead of Texas (4.39 million), Florida (3.72 million) and New York (2.86 million).

The vaccination campaign has been accelerated in recent months in the country, where 72.2% of the population has already received the first dose, 61% completed the original vaccination schedule and 27.2% received the booster dose, according to data from the Center Control and Prevention Program (CDC).