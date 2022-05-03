The The United States Supreme Court is about to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade who protects women’s right to abortionaccording to a draft of the majority opinion circulating within the Court, the Politico web media reported on Monday.

in uIn a leak, Politico obtained a draft majority opinion written by Judge Samuel Alito that would overturn the case. and that, according to the media, was distributed at the beginning of February.

However, the final opinion has not been published so the votes may change before it is formally published. Several local outlets, including CNN, attempted to speak with the Supreme Court spokesman, who declined to comment.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote, according to Politico. “It’s time to heed the Constitution and return the abortion issue to the elected representatives of the people.”

No draft decision in the court’s modern history has been publicly disclosed while a case was still pending, Politico said.

What impact would the Court’s decision have on abortion in the United States?

The immediate impact of the ruling, as drafted in February, would end the half-century guarantee of federal constitutional protection of the right to abortion and allow each state to decide whether to restrict or ban abortions.

The Supreme Court heard two hours of arguments in December, with all six Republican-appointed justices signaling they would allow states to start banning abortion much sooner than court precedent now allows.

The opinion would be the most important abortion decision in decades and would transform the landscape of reproductive health for women in the United States.



Nearly half of the states have already passed or will pass laws banning abortion, while others have enacted strict measures regulating the procedure.

For now, Roe vs. Wade is the law of the land until the court formally issues its ruling.

“Let’s be clear: this is a draft opinion. It’s shocking, it’s unprecedented, but it’s not definitive. Abortion is your right, and it’s STILL LEGAL,” Planned Parenthood said in a tweet following the Politico report.

Overthrow Roe vs. Wade would be the culmination of a decades-long project of the conservative legal moment. Former President Donald Trump, when he ran for the White House in 2016, promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would unseat Roe “automatically.”

His nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy, who sided with liberal justices in previous abortion-rights cases. Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Democratic appointee and abortion rights advocate who died weeks before the 2020 election.

two judges, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett suggested at the hearing that they could go further and vacate Roe v. Wade. Kavanaugh listed a number of famous cases, including the decisions that outlawed schools and legalized gay marriage, which overturned precedent.

