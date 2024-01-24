The US Supreme Court rejected the request to prevent Alabama from executing a convicted murderer, Kenneth Smith, who survived a failed lethal injection in 2022, with nitrogen for the first time in the US tomorrow. The judges refused to hear his lawyers' argument that a second execution attempt – after the plots caused by the failure of the first – would violate the Constitution's Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
