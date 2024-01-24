United States | Supreme Court rejects last-minute pleas: Alabama to execute a prisoner in a completely new way

Nitrogen asphyxiation is an approved method of execution in three states.

Alabama On Thursday, the state is scheduled to execute an inmate in a new way for the first time in the entire United States. The person sentenced to death is made to breathe pure nitrogen, which results in lack of oxygen, suffocation and death.

Nitrogen asphyxiation is also approved as an execution method in Oklahoma and Mississippi, but they have not used it before either.

In the year Convicted of the 1988 murder for hire Kenneth Eugene Smith unsuccessfully petitioned the US Supreme Court for a stay of execution.

AFP and Reuters report that the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear an appeal that Smith's second execution — the first attempt by lethal injection failed — would be illegal because the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

Usually, in the United States, execution is done specifically by lethal injection. In Smith's case, in November 2022, cannulas were not inserted into his blood vessels. After this, he wished to suffocate himself with nitrogen.

Smith's lawyers previously tried to have the death sentence overturned on the grounds that at his trial, the panel recommended a life sentence by an 11-1 vote. The judge ignored the board's recommendation and imposed the death sentence.

The death penalty is legal in 27 of the 50 states, but only 12 states have executed an inmate in the past ten years, and even one state has unofficially abandoned the death penalty.