Ginsburg’s death will shake U.S. policy less than two months before the presidential election.

Findlay

The United States Judge of the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993, Ginsburg was one of the liberal judges of the court. The cause of his death was reported to be pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg’s death brings the president To Donald Trump the possibility of appointing a new conservative judge to the Supreme Court. If implemented, the appointment would be the third in Trump’s presidency.

That would shift the balance of justice to the right. Before Ginsburg left, the Conservatives had five members in court and the Liberals four. If Trump gets his appointment, the balance will be 6-3. Judge appointments are for life.

“Our nation has lost a historically significant lawyer,” the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts said in a statement.

Ginsburgin death occurred at a dramatic moment. There is only 44 days until U.S. Presidential Day.

The Supreme Court has a huge impact on U.S. politics and society. Its decisions have affected, for example, the rights of minorities, freedom of religion and the powers of the President. The court’s decision in 1973 to legalize abortion is still one of the most significant dividing lines in the country’s politics.

Members of the Supreme Court are appointed by the President, but the Senate must confirm the appointment. Republicans hold power in the Senate.

The appointment of a replacement for Ginsburg promises a fierce political battle. Immediately after the news of his death, the Senate minority leader was a Democrat Chuck Schumer insisted on Twitter that Ginsburg’s seat should not be filled until a new president is elected for the country.

In 2015, the Senate majority leader was a Republican Mitch McConnell refused to address the president Barack Obaman chosen by Merrick Garlandin appointment as a new judge. McConnell justified this on the grounds that it was an election year and the people had to be consulted first.

Immediately after Ginsburg’s death, however, McConnell said the Senate plans to take Trump’s nomination into consideration, even though it will be an election year again.

The appointment process takes at least about a month, Professor of Law Daniel Epps evaluates the news agency Reuters. Whatever happened in the election, Trump’s reign will continue at least until next January.

The news is updated.