The Supreme Court of the United States invalidated this Thursday a map of electoral districts approved by Alabama Republican lawmakersin the south of the country, accused of discriminate against black voters.



By a narrow majority of five judges out of nine, the temple of American law refused to further dismantle the civil rights act of 1965to the relief of minority defense associations.

That regulation, called the Voting Rights Act, was adopted to prevent former segregationist states from depriving African American of the right to vote, but in recent years the Supreme Court eliminated part of its content.

This case was perceived as a new attempt to weaken her. Beyond the debate over the map, the state of Alabama had tried to convince the highest court to change its jurisprudence, which prohibits diluting the vote of black voters by concentrating them in a limited number of electoral districts to reduce their influence elsewhere.

By agreeing to deal with his appeal, the highest court seemed willing to agree with him. However, Chief Justice John Roberts ruled for the majority that the “new approach” proposed by Alabama, which wanted to avoid racial criteria being taken into account in assessing the legality of electoral districting, “It is not convincing either in theory or in practice.”

During the hearing, the progressive judge Elena Kagan protested: “The Voting Rights Act is one of the great advances of our democracy (…) What will be left of it?”. The Constitution prohibits taking racial criteria into account to assess whether constituencies are cut to minimize the weight of Afro voters.



“The Supreme Court has rejected the Orwellian idea that it is inappropriate to consider racial criteria to determine the existence of racial discrimination,” said Davin Rosborough, an attorney for the powerful civil rights organization ACLU, hailing “a great victory” for African-American voters. .

His decision “preserves the principle that in the United States every voter should be able to exercise the constitutional right to vote without being discriminated against,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. “It’s a good thing for democracy,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on his side from the floor.

Specifically, the Republican authorities of Alabama must review a map drawn up in 2021 to distribute the seats in the House of Representatives. In this division, black voters, who tend to vote for Democratic candidates, were in the majority in just one of the state’s seven constituencies, when they make up 27% of its population. According to the Supreme Court decision, the authorities will have to create a second constituency with a majority of African-American voters.

*With AFP