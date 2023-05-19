Friday, May 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Supreme Court: Andy Warhol infringed Photographer’s copyright

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
United States | Supreme Court: Andy Warhol infringed Photographer’s copyright

The US Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that Andy Warhol violated copyright when he used Lynn Goldsmith’s photograph of Prince as a basis for his own work.

of the United States the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, May 18, that the artist Andy Warhol offended the photographer by Lynn Goldsmith copyright when he created a series of screen prints based on Goldsmith’s singer From Prince to take a photo.

The matter has been reported on, among other things CNN.

The verdict was given by a vote of 7–2. Judge Elena Kagan strongly disagreed, saying the statement “stifles all creativity”.

The court rejected arguments by a lawyer for the Andy Warhol Foundation that Warhol had altered his work sufficiently to not infringe Goldsmith’s copyright.

In the art world has been awaited with interest how the law balances between the freedom of the artist and copyright regulations in such a case where the work of art is inspired by another work.

See also  Stock Exchanges | Investors have fateful weeks ahead - these four events will determine the direction of the stock market

“Goldsmith’s works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Judge Sonia Sotomayor wrote for the majority of judges.

Sotomayor focused on the commercial purpose of both works. The subject of the dispute was a photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith in 1981, which Warhol had received as a reference from Vanity Fair when the magazine commissioned the photo for its story in 1984.

Thus, both the photograph and Warhol’s silkscreen had essentially the same purpose, even though Warhol changed Goldsmith’s expression, Sotomayor noted. The “fair use” exception to copyright protection is thus out of the question in this case.

The Andy Warhol Foundation said it disagreed with the court’s decision, but welcomed the majority’s “clarification that its decision is limited to this single licensing and does not call into question the legality of Andy Warhol’s creation of the Prince series in 1984.”

#United #States #Supreme #Court #Andy #Warhol #infringed #Photographers #copyright

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Habeck secretary criticized for company entanglements

Habeck secretary criticized for company entanglements

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result