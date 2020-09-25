With less than forty days of the presidential election scheduled for November 3, Donald Trump is finding it increasingly difficult to hide his annoyance at the polls which, practically all, put him behind his opponent Joe Biden. And even if, American democracy doing so, getting more votes does not mean winning the election, the incumbent president nevertheless feels the ball of defeat looming on the horizon. Believing that nothing is lost, he fires everything.

On Thursday, he went to meditate in front of the coffin of progressive Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87. An unusual step on the part of this billionaire who rarely pays tribute to personalities who are not on his side. The explanation is undoubtedly to be found in his desire to appoint, this weekend, a new judge, for life as provided for in the Constitution, despite calls asking him to postpone such an appointment just a few weeks before the presidential election. . “My dearest wish is not to be replaced until a new president has taken the oath,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg had confided, a few days before her death, to her granddaughter Clara Spera. A wish on which Trump quipped, in one of his tweets of which he has the secret. What reminded him of many people present for this tribute to the missing judge. Boos were heard, as well as cries of protest.

What might appear to be a mini campaign incident actually reflects what Trump is up to to stay in power at all costs. For several weeks he has been questioning the postal vote which, according to him, would be a nest of electoral fraud, sowing in advance a possible doubt on the result of a “rigged” ballot. On Wednesday, he appeared to call for a cancellation of the mailed ballots. “Let’s get rid of these ballots and it will be very peaceful, there will be no transfer really, it will be a continuation,” he said. And repeated Thursday, on Fox News, that the bulletins in the mail were “an eyesore”. However, voting by mail should be used much more this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked Thursday whether he was committed to a peaceful transfer of power in the event of defeat, the current Republican tenant of the White House replied to journalists: “We will have to see what will happen”. He did not hide that, according to him, the outcome of the election would be decided before the highest court in the country, ie the Supreme Court. If the latter decided that Joe Biden had won, in the event of a very close race, “I would agree with that but I think that we are still far from it”, he specified elsewhere. He also said he thought “very important to have nine judges”. If the Senate – where Republicans are in the majority – confirms Donald Trump’s candidate before the November 3 ballot, the conservative majority in the Supreme Court will be increased to six judges against three.

Joe Biden called Donald Trump’s comments on the handover “irrational”. Probably proof of the contradictions inherent in the Republican camp, Mitt Romney, senator from Utah, the only one of his camp to have voted for the impeachment of Trump in February, declared that he would vote for the replacement of Judge Ginsburg . Without going back, he just tweeted: “The peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to democracy; without it, it is Belarus. Any suggestion that a president might violate this constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable. The idea is however launched, permeating the electoral campaign. It is all the more reinforced as the flash appointment of a new judge is the result of this strategy. Republican Majority Leader in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, may well promise a “smooth transition” after the presidential election, messages from the White House suggest otherwise.