Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, said this Sunday that Washington is working to get pharmaceutical companies that have developed a coronavirus vaccine to distribute it around the world. at cost price with the aim of ending the pandemic.

“The bottom line is that we believe pharmaceutical companies should supply (the vaccine) at cost. for everyone so that there are no barriers to being vaccinated“, Sullivan asserted during an interview with the ABC channel.

Biden’s adviser also assured that the United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, was conducting “intensive talks” with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to overcome the problem of access to the vaccine and pointed out that there should be a “way forward in the next few days”.

Sullivan’s remarks come shortly after a group of 10 Democrats, led by the representative of the most progressive wing, Senator Bernie Sanders, has asked that pharmaceutical companies be required to temporarily assign patents of coronavirus vaccines so that countries that need it can develop their own serum.

This temporary suspension of vaccine patents has been proposed by India and South Africa to the WTO, two of the countries that suffer the most from the impact of the coronavirus.

“We urge you to support the adoption of this temporary exemption, which will ensure the most effective and efficient response to a global pandemic that is seen only once in a lifetime, “says the Democrats’ letter to Biden.

On the other hand, Sullivan said that Washington is “proud” of what has been done to date to help India, where hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus infections are registered daily and whose hospitals they don’t have enough material to cope with the surge, although he noted that in an emergency of this caliber they always want to be able to move “faster and do more.”

The US representative recalled that his country has brought “very large military aircraft loaded with oxygen, loaded with raw materials for vaccines, loaded with treatments that can help save lives,” and pointed out that they continue to move aid “as quickly as possible.”

“We are concerned about the variants, we are concerned about the spread, we are concerned about the lives that are lost, and also about the side effects that may arise while the pandemic is totally out of control in India,” he added.

Source: EFE

